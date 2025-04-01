Plea for Enhanced Sports Infrastructure at Karimnagar's Ambedkar Stadium

In a concerted effort to augment sports infrastructure, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appealed to Union Minister for Labour, Employment, and Sports Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya. The plea is to allocate special funds under the Khelo India scheme for the Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar, Telangana, according to an official release on Tuesday.

Accompanied by former Karimnagar Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Satavahana University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Kumar, Bandi Sanjay presented the request in the form of a memorandum to Minister Mandaviya in Delhi. During the meeting, they underscored the significance of Karimnagar as a hub for education and sports, noting its recognition as the hometown of Arjuna Awardee Madasu Srinivasa Rao.

The delegation highlighted that despite efforts in the late 1990s to develop the stadium—funded by MP LAD and various organizations—the clay track now poses injury risks to athletes. They proposed essential enhancements: transitioning to a synthetic track, installing floodlights for nighttime training, and adding canopy-covered galleries for improved spectator experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)