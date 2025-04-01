Left Menu

Plea for Enhanced Sports Infrastructure at Karimnagar's Ambedkar Stadium

Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar urges for funds to enhance sports infrastructure at Telangana's Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium under the Khelo India scheme. Emphasizing Karimnagar's sporting prominence, officials propose upgrading the stadium's facilities to bolster athlete training and competition conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:37 IST
Plea for Enhanced Sports Infrastructure at Karimnagar's Ambedkar Stadium
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister for Labour, Employment, and Sports Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ @bandisanjay_bjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to augment sports infrastructure, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has appealed to Union Minister for Labour, Employment, and Sports Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya. The plea is to allocate special funds under the Khelo India scheme for the Dr. BR Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar, Telangana, according to an official release on Tuesday.

Accompanied by former Karimnagar Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao and Satavahana University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Kumar, Bandi Sanjay presented the request in the form of a memorandum to Minister Mandaviya in Delhi. During the meeting, they underscored the significance of Karimnagar as a hub for education and sports, noting its recognition as the hometown of Arjuna Awardee Madasu Srinivasa Rao.

The delegation highlighted that despite efforts in the late 1990s to develop the stadium—funded by MP LAD and various organizations—the clay track now poses injury risks to athletes. They proposed essential enhancements: transitioning to a synthetic track, installing floodlights for nighttime training, and adding canopy-covered galleries for improved spectator experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025