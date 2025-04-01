India's Renewable Energy Surge Reaches New Heights
India achieved a record renewable energy capacity addition of 25 GW in FY25, marking a 35% increase from the previous year. The country reached 214.677 GW non-fossil capacity by February 2025. The solar sector led with a significant jump, supported by government initiatives to decarbonize energy usage.
India has set a record in renewable energy, adding 25 gigawatts (GW) in FY25, marking a 35% increase compared to last year, as announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Official data shows India's total non-fossil fuel capacity reached 214.677 GW by February 2025. Solar energy saw a significant rise, from 15 GW to nearly 21 GW in FY25, underscoring the country's focus on sustainable practices.
In addition, new policies are set to decarbonize transportation and domestic energy, alongside growing solar module and cell manufacturing. The government's efforts continue with initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which has significantly benefited households across India.
