Left Menu

Tragic Factory Blaze Claims Eight Lives in West Bengal

A devastating fire at a firecracker factory in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, led to the deaths of eight family members, including four children. The blaze spread from the factory to a nearby residence. Officials have initiated a case against the factory owners for operating without a permit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:19 IST
Tragic Factory Blaze Claims Eight Lives in West Bengal
ADGP South Bengal Supratim Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire engulfed a firecracker factory and nearby godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight family members, four of whom were children. The inferno spread from the factory to an adjacent house, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted at 8:30 PM in the Parthapratim Dholahat area on Monday. While seven family members perished at the scene, an eighth succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Initial investigations suggest the fire was accidental, sparked by an explosion, stated Assistant Director General of Police, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar.

The primary investigation indicates that firecrackers stored at the location likely caused the explosion. Authorities are probing further, having filed charges against the two owners of the factory. Among the victims were Ankit Banik (6 months), Ashmita Banik (8 months), and several adults. Reports also suggest the factory operated illegally, lacking necessary permissions, claimed Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025