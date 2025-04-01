Tragic Factory Blaze Claims Eight Lives in West Bengal

A catastrophic fire engulfed a firecracker factory and nearby godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight family members, four of whom were children. The inferno spread from the factory to an adjacent house, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted at 8:30 PM in the Parthapratim Dholahat area on Monday. While seven family members perished at the scene, an eighth succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Initial investigations suggest the fire was accidental, sparked by an explosion, stated Assistant Director General of Police, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar.

The primary investigation indicates that firecrackers stored at the location likely caused the explosion. Authorities are probing further, having filed charges against the two owners of the factory. Among the victims were Ankit Banik (6 months), Ashmita Banik (8 months), and several adults. Reports also suggest the factory operated illegally, lacking necessary permissions, claimed Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

(With inputs from agencies.)