Tragic Factory Blaze Claims Eight Lives in West Bengal
A devastating fire at a firecracker factory in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, led to the deaths of eight family members, including four children. The blaze spread from the factory to a nearby residence. Officials have initiated a case against the factory owners for operating without a permit.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic fire engulfed a firecracker factory and nearby godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the tragic deaths of eight family members, four of whom were children. The inferno spread from the factory to an adjacent house, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The blaze erupted at 8:30 PM in the Parthapratim Dholahat area on Monday. While seven family members perished at the scene, an eighth succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Initial investigations suggest the fire was accidental, sparked by an explosion, stated Assistant Director General of Police, South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar.
The primary investigation indicates that firecrackers stored at the location likely caused the explosion. Authorities are probing further, having filed charges against the two owners of the factory. Among the victims were Ankit Banik (6 months), Ashmita Banik (8 months), and several adults. Reports also suggest the factory operated illegally, lacking necessary permissions, claimed Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pipeline Explosion Rocks Nigerian Oil Industry
The Israeli military says air raid sirens have sounded following a missile attack from Yemen; explosions are heard, reports AP.
United Nations says an international staffer was killed and 5 others wounded in an explosion in the Gaza Strip, reports AP.
Tragedy in Gaza: UN Staffer Killed in Mysterious Explosion
Tragic Explosion in Haryana: Air Conditioner Blast Claims Four