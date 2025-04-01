The Volatile Dance of Oil Diplomacy

The oil diplomacy under President Donald Trump's administration appears to be shifting gears with recent aggressive stances against Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. Over the past weeks, Trump's actions, characterized by secondary tariff threats and military maneuvers, have the potential to significantly impact global energy markets.

Despite the bold threats and military actions, including U.S. strikes targeting Houthi forces in Yemen, the market response has been relatively muted. Since mid-March, Brent crude prices have increased by only 6%, which is seen as a modest climb given the heightened geopolitical tensions.

Analysts and traders are grappling with uncertainty as they attempt to assess the risks tied to potential supply disruptions. Any moves by major buyers like China and India in response to Trump's tariffs could lead to a substantial supply gap. As speculators take increasingly bullish stances, betting on rising prices, the energy sector remains on edge, wary of Trump's unpredictable policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)