Delhi Assembly to Shine on Solar in 100 Days

The Delhi Assembly is poised for a green energy transition, as BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta declared that the entire legislative complex will harness solar power within 100 days. This announcement came during a spirited assembly discussion on sustainable initiatives for the capital.

Speaker Gupta noted that solar panels will not only supply all the necessary electricity for the assembly but will also contribute any surplus energy back to the city grid, enhancing the capital's energy efficiency. This ambitious project is on a tight deadline, with completion targeted within the next three months.

In conjunction with the solar project, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme,' which aims to equip residential rooftops with solar panels, providing subsidies up to Rs 78,000 per household. An additional Rs 50 crore has been allotted for a 'State Top Up' initiative to expand this scheme to 2.3 lakh homes over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)