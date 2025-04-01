Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to Shine on Solar in 100 Days

BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta announced that the Delhi Assembly will shift to solar energy within 100 days, feeding excess power into the grid. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discussed an agreement for the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme,’ offering subsidies to residents. A new state top-up scheme is proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:05 IST
Delhi Assembly to Shine on Solar in 100 Days
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly is poised for a green energy transition, as BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta declared that the entire legislative complex will harness solar power within 100 days. This announcement came during a spirited assembly discussion on sustainable initiatives for the capital.

Speaker Gupta noted that solar panels will not only supply all the necessary electricity for the assembly but will also contribute any surplus energy back to the city grid, enhancing the capital's energy efficiency. This ambitious project is on a tight deadline, with completion targeted within the next three months.

In conjunction with the solar project, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme,' which aims to equip residential rooftops with solar panels, providing subsidies up to Rs 78,000 per household. An additional Rs 50 crore has been allotted for a 'State Top Up' initiative to expand this scheme to 2.3 lakh homes over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025