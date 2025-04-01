Left Menu

World Trade Organization Defies Challenges Amid U.S. Tariff Policies

Amidst the turbulence caused by U.S. tariff policies, the World Trade Organization (WTO) continues its mission to uphold free trade principles. Despite challenges, including decreased involvement in global trade, it aims to ensure stability and trust while exploring new agreements and adapting to the changing landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:12 IST
The World Trade Organization, headquartered by Lake Geneva, faces ongoing challenges from U.S. tariffs that contradict its free-trade mission. For three decades, the WTO has promoted a rules-based system, significantly boosting global trade, job creation, and living standards with a 5.8% average annual trade increase.

However, the organization's role is threatened by the U.S. focus on tariffs, risking its ability to regulate and negotiate trade rules. Washington's funding pause underlines a direct challenge. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasizes the importance of trust and stability in trade, citing member commitment to its systems.

Despite decreased global trade share due to tariffs, the WTO remains a critical institution. It faces potential crises due to the U.S. blocking judge appointments but retains member loyalty, especially in pursuing agreements like curbing fishing subsidies. The organization aims to navigate current challenges without losing focus on its free-trade objectives.

