India Braces for Impact as US Tariffs Take Effect

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has called for an urgent suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to address the pressing issue of new US tariffs on India, which took effect today. She expressed deep concern about the government's lack of clear policy to mitigate the economic impact of these tariffs.

In her motion, Chowdhury criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for being unprepared to handle the tariffs' fallout. She pointed out that a recent US report had censured India's trade policies, including the 'Make in India' initiative, which were supposed to boost domestic manufacturing and self-reliance.

The tariffs threaten significant sectors such as IT, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, which could see a decline in exports to the US, India's largest trading partner. This policy shift could severely destabilize India's economy, jeopardizing thousands of jobs, especially as India's trade relationships face increasing global protectionism.

