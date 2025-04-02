Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Seeks PM Modi's Attention on Delimitation Issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Modi to present a memorandum on the proposed delimitation. Joined by various political leaders, Stalin emphasizes the need for fair representation in parliament and seeks an early response from the Prime Minister to discuss the concerns.

Tamil Nadu chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an audience to discuss a memorandum concerning the proposed delimitation. Accompanied by Members of Parliament from various political parties, Stalin aims to highlight their collective stance on this pressing issue for Tamil Nadu.

This request comes after the Joint Action Committee in Chennai passed resolutions calling for equitable delimitation. "Vanakkam. I extend warm greetings from Tamil Nadu and hope this letter finds you well," the letter began, as Stalin sought a meeting with Modi to deliver a memorandum informed by recent deliberations.

Stalin underscored the urgency of the matter, noting that the well-being of Tamil Nadu and its people depends on fair representation. He awaits a prompt response from the central government to advance discussions. The Joint Action Committee, which recently gathered in Chennai, included leaders like Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, affirming that delimitation must involve all stakeholders. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

