Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Garners Mixed Reactions in Lok Sabha

Union Minister and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary expressed support on Wednesday for the Waqf Amendment Bill, scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary affirmed, "We are with NDA. We've issued whip," indicating alignment with the ruling alliance.

Union Minister George Kurian highlighted the widespread support for the amendment across communities, countering claims of opposition mainly from big landlords. He emphasized, "All communities support this amendment bill, and poor Muslims and middle class also support this Bill. Only big landlords are opposing this Bill." Kurian further asserted the bill's transparency due to its ties to land and property management.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar criticized opposition parties for allegedly engaging in vote politics. He remarked, "Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress supporters are doing vote politics..." Rajbhar stressed that the Waqf Board rules had undergone three amendments, rectifying previous shortcomings to ensure maximum benefits reach those governed by these rules. He accused detractors of opposition motivated by electoral gains.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday. The BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to secure attendance in the House. With ongoing partisan divisions within the NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc, decisions are likely to be driven by majority votes during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)