Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserting that it serves the nation's interests. Despite political resistance, he argued that the bill garners support from millions, including Muslims across the country, and challenges opponents to object based on logic, not politics.

The Minister noted comprehensive planning behind the bill and received backing from RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, who aligned with the NDA and issued a whip. Rijiju stated, "This bill arrives after considerable deliberation and preparation." Such assurance aims to counter oppositional forces deemed politically motivated.

Endorsing the bill, Union Minister George Kurian highlighted its substantial public approval but noted opposition from affluent landlords. Expressing transparency concerns, Kurian emphasized the bill's direct connection to land and property. Amidst relentless political rivalry, UP Minister OP Rajbhar criticized vote-based opposition and stressed the bill's corrective history and supportive intent for Waqf Board beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)