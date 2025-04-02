Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing its national interest. The bill faces political opposition, despite claims of widespread communal support, with government officials maintaining that the amendments are a corrective measure benefiting those under Waqf Board rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:19 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju declared the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, asserting that it serves the nation's interests. Despite political resistance, he argued that the bill garners support from millions, including Muslims across the country, and challenges opponents to object based on logic, not politics.

The Minister noted comprehensive planning behind the bill and received backing from RLD President Jayant Chaudhary, who aligned with the NDA and issued a whip. Rijiju stated, "This bill arrives after considerable deliberation and preparation." Such assurance aims to counter oppositional forces deemed politically motivated.

Endorsing the bill, Union Minister George Kurian highlighted its substantial public approval but noted opposition from affluent landlords. Expressing transparency concerns, Kurian emphasized the bill's direct connection to land and property. Amidst relentless political rivalry, UP Minister OP Rajbhar criticized vote-based opposition and stressed the bill's corrective history and supportive intent for Waqf Board beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025