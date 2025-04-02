BJP's Waqf Bill Debate: Empowerment Amidst Opposition Criticism
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, countering opposition critiques. He argued for the bill's constitutionality, emphasizing its aim to empower backward Muslims and improve Waqf property management. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned why Waqf assets remain underutilized for community development, amidst increased properties and income.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a spirited defense of the Waqf Amendment Bill during a heated session in the Lok Sabha, challenging the opposition's selective reading of constitutional provisions.
Prasad emphasized that the government's stance to protect and manage Waqf properties is backed by the Constitution, particularly focusing on benefits for marginalized and backward Muslim communities.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized opposition queries on the bill, highlighting India's vast Waqf properties and questioning their lack of use for socio-economic upliftment of Muslims.
