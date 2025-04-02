Left Menu

BJP's Waqf Bill Debate: Empowerment Amidst Opposition Criticism

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, countering opposition critiques. He argued for the bill's constitutionality, emphasizing its aim to empower backward Muslims and improve Waqf property management. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned why Waqf assets remain underutilized for community development, amidst increased properties and income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:50 IST
BJP's Waqf Bill Debate: Empowerment Amidst Opposition Criticism
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a spirited defense of the Waqf Amendment Bill during a heated session in the Lok Sabha, challenging the opposition's selective reading of constitutional provisions.

Prasad emphasized that the government's stance to protect and manage Waqf properties is backed by the Constitution, particularly focusing on benefits for marginalized and backward Muslim communities.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized opposition queries on the bill, highlighting India's vast Waqf properties and questioning their lack of use for socio-economic upliftment of Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025