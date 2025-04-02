Ashok Leyland Partners with Nagaland Rural Bank for Custom Vehicle Financing

Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has entered into a significant partnership with Nagaland Rural Bank. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to provide customized vehicle financing solutions, focusing on accommodating the diverse needs of its customers.

Under this agreement, vehicle loans will be offered with monthly repayment options attuned to individual preferences. "At Ashok Leyland, our goal is to constantly enhance customer experience by delivering more value through our products and services," stated Balaji K M, Ashok Leyland's CFO.

The partnership, marked by the exchange of documents between Ashok Leyland's Head of Treasury and Direct Taxation, C Neelakantan, and Nagaland Rural Bank's Chairman, Velayutham Sadhasivam, promises to boost Ashok Leyland's market reach while fulfilling the financial needs of commercial vehicle clients in Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)