Ashok Leyland Partners with Nagaland Rural Bank for Custom Vehicle Financing

Ashok Leyland has partnered with Nagaland Rural Bank to offer tailored vehicle financing solutions. This collaboration enhances customer experience by providing flexible loan options. The MoU aims to strengthen Ashok Leyland's presence in Nagaland, supporting the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has entered into a significant partnership with Nagaland Rural Bank. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to provide customized vehicle financing solutions, focusing on accommodating the diverse needs of its customers.

Under this agreement, vehicle loans will be offered with monthly repayment options attuned to individual preferences. "At Ashok Leyland, our goal is to constantly enhance customer experience by delivering more value through our products and services," stated Balaji K M, Ashok Leyland's CFO.

The partnership, marked by the exchange of documents between Ashok Leyland's Head of Treasury and Direct Taxation, C Neelakantan, and Nagaland Rural Bank's Chairman, Velayutham Sadhasivam, promises to boost Ashok Leyland's market reach while fulfilling the financial needs of commercial vehicle clients in Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

