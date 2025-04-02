DMK Challenges BJP on Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Minority Rights Debate

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) voiced strong opposition against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its lack of Muslim representation while championing minority rights. DMK MP A Raja highlighted the paradox of a party without a single Muslim MP attempting to safeguard minority interests.

In a crucial session on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Raja emphasized the pivotal moment for India's Parliament to choose between upholding constitutional secularism or succumbing to communal pressures. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, introducing the Bill, questioned the underutilization of the vast Waqf properties in improving Muslim education, health, and economic opportunities.

Rijiju further challenged opposition parties' criticisms, emphasizing the Modi government's progress in enhancing Waqf properties' utilization and revenue. Alongside the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rijiju also proposed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, targeting management improvements and increased technological integration in Waqf board operations for greater efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)