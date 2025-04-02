Left Menu

Amendment of Waqf Law Sparks Political Debate in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Anurag Thakur advocates for the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing it as a move towards empowerment and efficiency, while AIMIM's Waris Pathan criticizes it as unconstitutional. Thakur draws support from diverse organizations, while Pathan emphasizes the need for additional backing to pass the bill in Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:01 IST
BJP MP, Anurag Thakur (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur has advocated for the amendment of the Waqf law, framing it as a pathway to empowerment, efficiency, and development. Speaking during a Lok Sabha session on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Thakur termed the initiative as UMMEED, an acronym encapsulating the objectives of the reform.

Thakur received support from various organizations across community lines, including the Catholic Bishops Conference of India and the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council. He argued that the existing Waqf law, established during the Congress era, has become a source of corruption and needs urgent revision to prevent further misuse.

On the opposing side, AIMIM National spokesperson Waris Pathan vehemently criticized the bill, labeling it unconstitutional and a breach of religious equality and freedom as enshrined in articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution. Pathan also questioned the BJP's ability to secure enough votes in the Lok Sabha without external support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

