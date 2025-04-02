Left Menu

Putin's Emissary Seeks Dialogue Amid Tensions

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Putin's investment envoy, may visit the U.S. for talks with Trump's team, signaling potential diplomatic moves amid Ukraine tensions. While specifics remain undisclosed, Dmitriev's role could include conveying messages from Putin and exploring cooperation in various sectors, possibly easing strained U.S.-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:08 IST
Kirill Dmitriev, the investment envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is potentially set to visit the United States for discussions with the Trump administration, as per the Kremlin. The exact details of the meetings remain undisclosed, yet Dmitriev could play a crucial role in conveying messages from Moscow.

The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed the possibility of this significant diplomatic engagement, though he refrained from providing further specifications. Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, could discuss a variety of collaborative initiatives, ranging from energy to space and Arctic affairs.

Amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine, the visit offers a chance for dialogue, with President Trump eager to end the conflict and wary of potential escalation. Dmitriev's engagement could mark a step towards easing U.S.-Russia relations, embattled since the Cold War.

(With inputs from agencies.)

