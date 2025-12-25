Russia sees slow ‌but steady progress in peace talks with ⁠the United States on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria ​Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In the ‍negotiation process on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, ⁠I ‌mean ⁠in the negotiation process with ‍the United States, there is slow ​but steady progress," she ⁠said.

Zakharova added that Western European ⁠powers were trying to torpedo the progress and ⁠suggested that the United States counter ⁠such ‌moves.

