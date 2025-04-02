DMK Criticizes BJP's Waqf Bill; Rijiju Defends Government's Intentions
The DMK opposes the Waqf Amendment Bill, criticizing the BJP's role in protecting minority rights without Muslim representation. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju argues that the bill aims to utilize Waqf properties for Muslim welfare. The bill includes more diverse representation and improved management of Waqf properties.
In a fiery parliamentary exchange, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its lack of Muslim representation while proposing to protect minority rights. DMK MP A Raja highlighted the irony of the situation, asserting that a party devoid of Muslim members in the Lok Sabha is now claiming to champion minority rights.
As the bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended its provisions, questioning the existing use of Waqf properties. He noted that India possesses the world's largest number of Waqf properties but has failed to leverage them for Muslim welfare, including education and skill development.
An advocate for the amendment, Minister Rijiju detailed enhancements such as broader board representation and the implementation of a centralized database. The bill, he argued, would bolster property management while modernizing the Waqf record system. The initiative also encompasses the repeal of outdated clauses with the introduction of the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, all aiming to improve administrative efficiency and inclusivity.
