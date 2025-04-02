Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone criticizes government's intervention in religious matters with Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defends bill, highlighting inefficiencies in Waqf property usage for Muslim welfare. The bill aims to reform Waqf board's administration and integrate technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:24 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament
JK People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged parliamentary session, Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, voiced his disapproval of the government's involvement in religious affairs, especially concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Lone emphasized that Waqf properties are fundamental to the Muslim community and should remain free from state intervention.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, questioning the underutilization of Waqf properties in improving education, healthcare, and income opportunities for underprivileged Muslims. Rijiju pointed to the remarkable growth in the number of Waqf properties as an impetus for further reforms.

Rijiju also proposed enhanced representation and transparency measures within the Waqf board, including digital records and broader community inclusion, to tackle inefficiencies and ensure a brighter future for the nation's Waqf assets. The bill is under consideration alongside another proposal for repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025