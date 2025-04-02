Debate Intensifies Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament

In a charged parliamentary session, Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, voiced his disapproval of the government's involvement in religious affairs, especially concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Lone emphasized that Waqf properties are fundamental to the Muslim community and should remain free from state intervention.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, questioning the underutilization of Waqf properties in improving education, healthcare, and income opportunities for underprivileged Muslims. Rijiju pointed to the remarkable growth in the number of Waqf properties as an impetus for further reforms.

Rijiju also proposed enhanced representation and transparency measures within the Waqf board, including digital records and broader community inclusion, to tackle inefficiencies and ensure a brighter future for the nation's Waqf assets. The bill is under consideration alongside another proposal for repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act, 2024.

