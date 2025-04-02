Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Empowering Innovation and Public Procurement

The Second Edition of Startup Mahakumbh, orchestrated by the Government e Marketplace (GeM), is scheduled to run from April 3 to 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This event aims to provide end-to-end onboarding assistance to prepare Startups for selling on the GeM platform. The GeM Pavilion will function as an arena for participating Startups to connect with select Government buyers, discovering market-fit opportunities for their innovative products and services. Additionally, visitors can engage with GeMAI, a virtual chatbot designed to offer an immersive experience on the GeM portal, as highlighted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

GeMAI, boasting chat features and voice command functionality in eight languages, will guide visitors in navigating the platform, addressing queries, and tracking tickets. Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of GeM, announced that the GeM Pavilion (Hall 5) will offer newly registered Startups a unique chance to access professional product photoshoots and catalog uploading assistance at no cost. Consistent with its mission to onboard a maximum number of eligible DPIIT-registered Startups, GeM will establish a mega Pavilion in Hall 5 to expedite Startup registrations during this three-day extravaganza. As part of GeM's comprehensive outreach strategy, their team is set to provide guided onboarding to aid Startups in seamlessly integrating as Sellers on India's preeminent e-marketplace for Government purchasers.

Throughout the event, GeM leadership will host various sessions exploring opportunities for Startups in public procurement. Specially crafted masterclasses will deliver sector-specific insights aimed at helping Startups expand their business within the public procurement sector. The event will see the attendance of senior GeM officials engaging with the Startup community. Gathering over 3000 Startups, more than 1000 incubators and accelerators, and industry specialists from 10 key sectors, this event positions itself as the largest global platform for showcasing innovation. (ANI)

