Security Personnel Injured in Anti-Maoist Operation in Chhattisgarh

In a coordinated anti-Maoist operation in the Gangalur region of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, two security personnel sustained injuries, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operation involved a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters.

STF constable Sant Kumar Komre was injured by a splinter on his right hand, while Bastar Fighter personnel Mahesh Gatpalli suffered a leg injury due to a spike hole. Both were promptly administered first aid before being transferred to a higher-level care facility in Raipur for advanced medical attention.

In response to the incident, security forces have intensified their search and combing operations in the region to apprehend remaining Maoist elements, with efforts focused on clearing the area of insurgent threats.

