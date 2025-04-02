Left Menu

Security Personnel Injured in Anti-Maoist Operation in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel from the Special Task Force and Bastar Fighters were injured in an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Both sustained injuries and were given first aid before being moved to Raipur for further treatment. Search operations in the area have been intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:19 IST
Security Personnel Injured in Anti-Maoist Operation in Chhattisgarh
Injured security personnel being taken to hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated anti-Maoist operation in the Gangalur region of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, two security personnel sustained injuries, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The operation involved a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters.

STF constable Sant Kumar Komre was injured by a splinter on his right hand, while Bastar Fighter personnel Mahesh Gatpalli suffered a leg injury due to a spike hole. Both were promptly administered first aid before being transferred to a higher-level care facility in Raipur for advanced medical attention.

In response to the incident, security forces have intensified their search and combing operations in the region to apprehend remaining Maoist elements, with efforts focused on clearing the area of insurgent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025