Amit Shah Rebuts Criticism: Clarifies No Non-Muslim Inclusion in Waqf Amendment Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on the Waqf Amendment Bill, refuting claims about non-Muslim inclusion in managing Waqf properties. He criticized Congress for alleged appeasement politics and clarified the bill's aim to prevent misuse of Waqf properties and improve their management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, firmly refuted claims of non-Muslim inclusion in the management of religious institutions under the Waqf Amendment Bill. Participating in the Lok Sabha debate, Shah accused Congress of engaging in appeasement politics and assured that the bill's provisions do not interfere with Muslim religious affairs.

Highlighting misconceptions, Shah emphasized that the bill primarily targets administrative inefficiencies and fraudulent practices concerning Waqf properties. He pointed out that Congress exploited the Waqf act for votebank politics, handing over prime properties just before elections. Shah underscored the urgent need for stringent management of Waqf assets to curb financial irregularities.

Shah reassured that the bill is non-retrospective and addressed opposition concerns about fear-mongering among Muslims. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju further advocated for the effective utilization of Waqf properties for the welfare of poor Muslims, alongside proposing the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 to enhance legal reforms.

