Uttarakhand CM Dhami Prioritizes Welfare of Workers with New Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the implementation of a comprehensive plan to enhance workers' welfare, focusing on integrating various schemes for effective delivery. The goal is to ensure eligible workers receive full benefits and improve resource utilization across the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the welfare of workers, emphasizing it as a top governmental priority. Amid a meeting held at the Secretariat, Dhami instructed officials to devise a coherent strategy to fulfill the objectives of the Uttarakhand Unorganized Workers Social Security Board.

Dhami highlighted the necessity to pool various government schemes under a singular platform to ensure efficient execution, thereby guaranteeing all entitled workers receive complete benefits. He underscored the importance of aligning resources optimally while simplifying the worker registration process to foster inclusion and skill development among the workforce.

The Chief Minister also mandated transparency in departmental communications with citizens, calling for detailed presentations to outline completed actions, areas needing improvement, and future plans. Reports indicate 30 lakh workers are currently registered in Uttarakhand, with substantial progress in multiple welfare schemes offering benefits like accident insurance.

