Blaze Erupts at Bhind Cloth Warehouse: Firefighters Respond Swiftly

A fire ignited a clothes warehouse in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The Fire Department quickly dispatched engines and tankers to the scene. Officials confirm the blaze is under control, awaiting further updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:23 IST
Fire breaks out in a clothes godown in Bhind (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted in a clothes warehouse in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning, sparking an immediate response from the Fire Department. Fire engines and tankers were quickly mobilized to tackle the flames and prevent the fire from spreading.

Kotwali Police Station in charge, Brajendra Singh Sengar, confirmed the incident, stating that firefighting operations were underway. Meanwhile, Yashwant Verma, Chief Municipal Officer of Nagar Palika, Bhind, assured the public that four fire engines and tankers were present at the scene, and the situation was now under control. The local Collector has alerted all nearby fire stations to remain on standby.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and additional details are expected to emerge soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

