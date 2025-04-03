Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into a case involving Mansi Trilok, a 27-year-old student accused of submitting forged documents for the 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). According to an FIR filed by an SSC official, Trilok falsely claimed to have secured 103.01373 marks in the first stage of the exam, surpassing the qualifying cut-off. However, documents revealed she actually scored just 46.77876 marks, rendering her ineligible for progression.

The FIR details how Trilok petitioned the SSC for a re-evaluation on July 20, 2022. During verification, the Commission discovered the mark sheet provided by Trilok was manipulated to show inflated scores, in stark contrast to what official records indicated. This discrepancy led to suspicions of document forgery. Subsequently, the SSC lodged a formal complaint, prompting the police to file charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and forgery.

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested Mohsin Mohammed for orchestrating a multi-crore property fraud. Mohsin allegedly secured credit facilities amounting to Rs 95 crore from Yes Bank Limited in 2016, selling flats on mortgaged property and collecting Rs 13 crore from buyers. Out of this, Rs 3.33 crore was reportedly used for personal expenditures. Police detained Mohsin on March 26, 2025, after a raid and are currently pursuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)