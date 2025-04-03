Left Menu

Tensions Soar Over Energy Facility Attacks Amid Moratorium

Russia claims Ukraine attacked its energy facilities multiple times in 24 hours, violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium. Ukraine counters, alleging Russia has ignored the agreement as well. These unresolved accusations heighten tensions between the two nations despite diplomatic efforts to prevent further infrastructure damage.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:42 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching four attacks on Russian energy facilities within the last 24 hours, despite an existing moratorium brokered by the U.S. intended to prevent such assaults. Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield reports.

In a retaliatory statement, Ukraine has accused Russia of also disregarding the moratorium. Both nations continue to level accusations at one another, undermining efforts to maintain the integrity of each other's energy infrastructure.

The ongoing hostility and mutual allegations underscore the fragile nature of peace attempts and highlight the complex difficulties in enforcing international agreements between these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

