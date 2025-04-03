Tensions Soar Over Energy Facility Attacks Amid Moratorium

Russia's Defence Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching four attacks on Russian energy facilities within the last 24 hours, despite an existing moratorium brokered by the U.S. intended to prevent such assaults. Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield reports.

In a retaliatory statement, Ukraine has accused Russia of also disregarding the moratorium. Both nations continue to level accusations at one another, undermining efforts to maintain the integrity of each other's energy infrastructure.

The ongoing hostility and mutual allegations underscore the fragile nature of peace attempts and highlight the complex difficulties in enforcing international agreements between these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)