Euro Surges as Dollar Falters Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

The euro surged by more than 2% against the dollar on Thursday, marking its best performance in over nine years. This movement came after President Donald Trump announced more stringent tariffs than anticipated on U.S. trading partners, causing investors to shy away from the dollar.

As the dollar weakened, investors turned to safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc, with the dollar hitting six-month lows against these currencies. Global markets reacted to the tariff announcements with stocks declining, as investors also moved towards bonds and gold for security.

Fears of a broader economic slowdown and rising inflation were stoked by the new tariffs. Deutsche Bank highlighted a potential crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, suggesting that significant capital flow shifts could create disorderly currency movement. Meanwhile, international responses are anticipated should negotiations fail to ease these tensions.

