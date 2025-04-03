Left Menu

Euro Surges as Dollar Falters Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

The euro rose over 2% against the dollar after President Trump announced stringent tariffs. This sparked investor flight to safe havens, influencing currency markets and global stocks. Concerns grow over a potential trade war causing economic slowdown, while global currencies adjust to these shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:45 IST
Euro Surges as Dollar Falters Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro surged by more than 2% against the dollar on Thursday, marking its best performance in over nine years. This movement came after President Donald Trump announced more stringent tariffs than anticipated on U.S. trading partners, causing investors to shy away from the dollar.

As the dollar weakened, investors turned to safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc, with the dollar hitting six-month lows against these currencies. Global markets reacted to the tariff announcements with stocks declining, as investors also moved towards bonds and gold for security.

Fears of a broader economic slowdown and rising inflation were stoked by the new tariffs. Deutsche Bank highlighted a potential crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, suggesting that significant capital flow shifts could create disorderly currency movement. Meanwhile, international responses are anticipated should negotiations fail to ease these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

