Left Menu

Mega HVDC Project Set to Bridge Renewable Power Across India

A consortium of Hitachi Energy India and BHEL has won a contract to establish a 6,000 MW, 950-km high-voltage direct current link. This project aims to transmit renewable energy from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, supporting India's mission to achieve its renewable energy goals by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:24 IST
Mega HVDC Project Set to Bridge Renewable Power Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A consortium consisting of Hitachi Energy India and state-owned BHEL has been awarded a contract to build a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link capable of transmitting 6,000 MW of renewable energy. The link will stretch 950 kilometers, connecting Bhadla in Rajasthan to Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

While the contract's financial specifics remain undisclosed, the project is anticipated to be operational by 2029. This infrastructure will play a vital role in India's goal to generate 500 GW of renewable power by 2030. BHEL noted that the link could provide electricity to around 60 million Indian households.

The project marks the fourth Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) contract awarded to BHEL. Previously, the company has undertaken significant HVDC projects, including North-East Agra and Raigarh-Pugalur links, establishing its prominence in India's renewable energy domain. BHEL will contribute vital components and systems, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities for HVDC technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025