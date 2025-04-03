Mega HVDC Project Set to Bridge Renewable Power Across India

A consortium consisting of Hitachi Energy India and state-owned BHEL has been awarded a contract to build a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link capable of transmitting 6,000 MW of renewable energy. The link will stretch 950 kilometers, connecting Bhadla in Rajasthan to Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

While the contract's financial specifics remain undisclosed, the project is anticipated to be operational by 2029. This infrastructure will play a vital role in India's goal to generate 500 GW of renewable power by 2030. BHEL noted that the link could provide electricity to around 60 million Indian households.

The project marks the fourth Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) contract awarded to BHEL. Previously, the company has undertaken significant HVDC projects, including North-East Agra and Raigarh-Pugalur links, establishing its prominence in India's renewable energy domain. BHEL will contribute vital components and systems, enhancing its manufacturing capabilities for HVDC technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)