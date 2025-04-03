Uttarakhand Gears Up for Char Dham Yatra: Online Registrations and Safety Measures Emphasized
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls for online registration for Char Dham Yatra as it kicks off. Over 11 lakh devotees registered to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. Safety preparations, including mock drills, are underway in collaboration with NDMA to enhance disaster response and ensure a successful journey.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the importance of online registration for pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra. He revealed that over 11 lakh pilgrims have already registered online, underscoring the government's commitment to devotee safety and convenience as top priorities.
The pilgrimage, which takes devotees to sacred sites including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, holds immense spiritual significance. Dhami likens the Yatra's start to a festival and assures swift state preparations for a smooth journey following the announcement of opening dates for all Dhams.
In parallel, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority is ramping up disaster preparedness in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority. A mock drill is scheduled for April to bolster response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination, according to Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.
