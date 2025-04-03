Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enhances Senior Care in Old Age Homes

Uttar Pradesh state government is enhancing facilities for senior citizens in old age homes by providing better healthcare and utilizing their professional expertise. New initiatives include financial incentives for expertise and improved services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with a focus on quality of life improvement through PPP models.

Uttar Pradesh Enhances Senior Care in Old Age Homes
The Uttar Pradesh government is making strides to improve amenities for senior citizens residing in old age homes. In a recent move, they have announced plans to enhance healthcare services, leveraging the Ayushman Bharat scheme for better medical support.

The state is also keen on utilizing the professional skills of its senior citizens. New programs are in the works to provide financial incentives for sharing their expertise, promoting self-reliance and enriching their lives. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to uplift the elderly community and improve their living conditions.

Each old age home, operated through Public-Private Partnerships, accommodates up to 150 residents. The government also focuses on transparency and quality service through innovative measures such as a face-recognition attendance system, ensuring that seniors are well-cared for and their grievances addressed.

