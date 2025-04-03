Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Tariff Surge

The U.S. trade deficit shrunk to $122.7 billion in February as businesses rushed to import goods before new tariffs took effect. Despite record imports, exports reached a high of $278.5 billion. Economists are concerned that tariffs may slow economic growth in the first quarter of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:17 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Tariff Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States' trade deficit saw a significant reduction in February to $122.7 billion, down from January's revised $130.7 billion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This decrease occurred despite high import levels as companies raced to import goods ahead of escalating tariffs.

Economists' expectations were nearly met as they had projected a trade deficit shrinkage to $123.5 billion. President Trump confirmed a new 10% baseline tariff on all imports, marking the highest tariff level in more than a century. While Trump aims to bolster revenue and support U.S. industries, economists express worry over potential economic growth retardation.

February showed unchanged imports of $401.1 billion, contrasted by record export levels of $278.5 billion. Noteworthy were the rises in consumer goods and capital goods imports, while goods like civilian aircraft saw declines. Export growth was driven by nonmonetary gold, capital goods, and motor vehicles, but services exports fell, reflecting a shift in economic balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025