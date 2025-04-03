India's Pharma Triumph: Trump Administration Waives Tariffs

Left Menu

The Trump administration has waived reciprocal tariffs on India's pharmaceutical sector, highlighting its critical role in providing affordable medicines globally. This decision enhances bilateral trade between the US and India, with generics from Indian firms ensuring significant healthcare savings in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

The Trump administration has decided to exempt India's pharmaceutical sector from recently imposed reciprocal tariffs, acknowledging its essential role in supplying affordable medicines worldwide, including to the United States.

President Donald Trump, in a move to counteract higher global tariffs on American goods, announced reciprocal tariffs targeting around 60 countries. India faced a 27 percent tariff, due to high import duties on American products. However, pharmaceuticals and other essential goods have been spared.

This decision emphasizes the importance of affordable, life-saving generic medicines in public health and economic stability, stressed Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain. India's contribution is pivotal, providing substantial cost savings to the US healthcare system, fostering robust trade ties, and maintaining global leadership in pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

