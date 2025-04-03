Trade Tensions Rise as Tariff Plans Ignite Global Economic Concerns

In a move poised to shake global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the imposition of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States. The proposal, which threatens heightened duties on key trading partners, risks escalating trade tensions and disturbing the international economy.

Reactions have quickly surfaced across industries, illuminating apprehensions about the newly proposed tariffs. German healthcare company Fresenius emphasized the need to exclude pharmaceuticals to avoid risking shortages of essential medicines. Meanwhile, car manufacturers like Stellantis are contemplating production halts in North American plants.

Trade associations have not held back their concerns. The International Apparel Federation labeled the tariffs a major shock to the global apparel industry, while the Retail Industry Leaders Association warned of widespread impacts on family budgets. Calls for constructive dialogue between the EU and U.S. underline the desire to resolve the brewing trade tensions diplomatically.

