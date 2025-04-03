Left Menu

France Urges EU to Counteract Damaging U.S. Tariffs

France's aerospace sector, led by Gifas and major entities like Airbus, is pressuring the EU for decisive countermeasures against newly imposed U.S. tariffs. The industry seeks to mitigate damage while protecting European companies dependent on U.S. imports amid an intricate international supply chain.

France's aerospace industry has called on the European Commission for strong countermeasures if U.S. tariffs significantly impact its key export sector. Sources say the plea from Gifas, overseen by Airbus, emphasizes proportionate retaliation to avoid disrupting European companies reliant on American imports.

The European Commission echoed President Ursula von der Leyen's stance, which expressed readiness to engage in reciprocal measures if negotiations with the U.S. fall short. This development follows President Trump's announcement of hefty tariffs, including 20% on EU goods and impacts on British imports critical for major industry players like Rolls-Royce.

As home to Airbus and a pivotal player in the global jet market, France faces complex challenges amidst U.S. tariffs. The French aerospace industry is closely linked with international partners like Safran, GE Aerospace, and Pratt Whitney, emphasizing the need for strategic action amid escalating trade tensions.

