U.S. Eyes Billions in Congo Minerals Amid Peace Efforts

The U.S. plans to invest in Congo's mineral sector and support peace in the conflict-ridden east. This partnership follows talks on a minerals-for-security agreement amidst conflict with M23 rebels. American companies aim to boost Congo's economy, while leaders highlight the need for security and trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:05 IST
The United States is considering a multi-billion-dollar investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo's rich mineral sector, while simultaneously seeking to help resolve ongoing conflict in the nation's eastern region, according to President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa.

Congo, abundant in cobalt, lithium, and uranium essential for technology products, has been embroiled in battles with M23 rebels, linked to Rwanda. A recent meeting between U.S. senior adviser Massad Boulos and Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi indicated a potential path forward for a minerals-for-security deal.

While precise terms remain undisclosed, the U.S. aims to involve American companies in transparent operations that could invigorate local economies. As Congo's Congress prepares legislation to enhance the business landscape, leaders stress the inseparable connection between economic prosperity and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

