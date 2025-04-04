Left Menu

Global Markets in Chaos: Stock Plunge Amid Tariff Turmoil

Global markets faced a significant downturn with the S&P 500 and other indexes plummeting due to new U.S. tariffs under President Trump. Investors leaned towards safe-haven assets, fearing a global recession. The tariffs caused disruptions across various sectors, with significant impacts noted in technology and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:01 IST
Global Markets in Chaos: Stock Plunge Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets plunged on Thursday as the S&P 500 shed over 4% following drastic U.S. trade tariffs announced by President Trump. These tariffs sparked fears of a looming global recession, causing investors to gravitate towards safe-haven assets like bonds and the Japanese yen.

The newly imposed 10% tariff on imported goods, coupled with additional reciprocal tariffs on numerous countries, left traders uneasy. The potential for a full-scale trade dispute threatens to trigger a global economic slowdown and inflation rise, compounding the world economy's recovery from pandemic-induced setbacks.

Markets globally reacted sharply. The Nasdaq fell over 5%, with technology stocks like Apple and Amazon taking substantial hits. Meanwhile, oil prices slumped over 6%, impacting the S&P 500's energy sector. As treasury yields dropped, safe-haven bonds became more attractive, with implications for global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025