Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting with finance department officials preceding his scheduled engagement with the 16th Finance Commission. This crucial meeting was held on Thursday.

During this engagement, CM Naidu underscored the commitment to utilizing generated wealth for the welfare of the impoverished, placing a spotlight on the newly launched P4 initiative aimed at eradicating poverty. Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Naidu partook in a service-oriented program targeting the underprivileged in Parchur constituency, where he personally visited beneficiaries, distributed pensions, and evaluated their living conditions before addressing a public congregation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of governmental provision by equating the pressing of buttons to the pensions received, and urged citizens to question unnecessary criticism. Affirming the Telugu Desam Party's long-standing support from the backward classes, Naidu promised economic, social, and political uplifting, pointing to past administrative inefficiency and debt, but ensuring ongoing welfare and development.

Naidu further revealed collaborations with Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, committing to the state's restoration efforts. He emphasized his personal role in pension distribution, a significant undertaking in which Andhra Pradesh spends Rs 33,100 crore annually for 63 lakh beneficiaries, setting a national precedent.

