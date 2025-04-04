Left Menu

Kerala CM's Daughter Entangled in Fraud Allegations: Political Turmoil Follows

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faces criticism after his daughter, Veena Vijayan, is accused in a financial fraud case. The SFIO alleges that she received Rs 2.73 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited without providing any services. The opposition demands the Chief Minister's resignation over the scandal.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is embroiled in controversy following accusations against his daughter, Veena Vijayan, in a high-profile fraud case. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) received sanction for prosecution, alleging that Veena and her company, Exalogic, accepted Rs 2.73 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) without rendering any service.

According to the SFIO's charge sheet, monthly payments were allegedly made to Veena Vijayan without any corresponding work, prompting strong criticism from Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. He insisted that the Chief Minister, in light of this scandal, has no moral right to remain in office.

The situation escalated politically as Satheesan called for the Chief Minister to take responsibility and resign. He further questioned the silence of the CPM central leadership, emphasizing that allegations against Veena Vijayan have been substantiated. Opposition leaders demand clarification from the party on this serious matter.

