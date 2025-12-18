Veil Controversy Unfolds: Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar Amidst Opposition Outrage

Union minister Giriraj Singh stepped into the ongoing veil controversy by supporting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The controversy erupted after Kumar removed the veil of a newly appointed AYUSH doctor during a formal appointment ceremony.

Singh maintained that Kumar's actions were justified, claiming they were in line with legal standards and took place in a secular India, not an Islamic nation. Opposition leaders, however, criticized Kumar's actions as 'shameful' and condemned Singh's remarks as indicative of a 'cheap mentality.'

Responses from various political figures, including Congress MP Tariq Anwar and PDP leader Iltija Mufti, showcased a collective outrage. They argued that Singh's defense undermines women's personal choices and sends a troubling message internationally.

