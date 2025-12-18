Left Menu

Veil Controversy Unfolds: Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar Amidst Opposition Outrage

Union minister Giriraj Singh defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a recent controversy where Kumar removed the veil of a newly appointed AYUSH doctor. Singh's comments, viewed as controversial, drew criticism from opposition leaders who condemned Kumar's actions as shameful and Singh's mentality as outdated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:22 IST
Veil Controversy Unfolds: Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar Amidst Opposition Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh stepped into the ongoing veil controversy by supporting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The controversy erupted after Kumar removed the veil of a newly appointed AYUSH doctor during a formal appointment ceremony.

Singh maintained that Kumar's actions were justified, claiming they were in line with legal standards and took place in a secular India, not an Islamic nation. Opposition leaders, however, criticized Kumar's actions as 'shameful' and condemned Singh's remarks as indicative of a 'cheap mentality.'

Responses from various political figures, including Congress MP Tariq Anwar and PDP leader Iltija Mufti, showcased a collective outrage. They argued that Singh's defense undermines women's personal choices and sends a troubling message internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025