Abhay K Celebrated with 'Bharat Shiksha Samman' for Cultural Diplomacy

Renowned writer and diplomat Abhay K has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Bharat Shiksha Samman' at the Bharat Shiksha Summit, organized by the Balaji Foundation at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The award was conferred by Supreme Court Justice JK Maheshwari, with R Venkataramani, India's Attorney General, among other dignitaries in attendance.

The honor acknowledges Abhay K's outstanding contributions in promoting Indian culture and education on an international scale through his diplomatic efforts. His commitment and vision have been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian societal values.

Abhay K's multifaceted career as a poet, diplomat, and author includes notable works like 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World.' His anthologies and translations, such as '100 Great Indian Poems,' have been recognized globally, translated into numerous languages. His artistic pursuits and poetry have earned him accolades and exhibitions worldwide, reflecting his impact on contemporary Indian culture.

