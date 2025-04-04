Waqf Amendment Bill Passes Amidst Fierce Parliamentary Debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was successfully passed in Parliament, following extensive debate that stretched into the early hours of Friday. This legislation, which aims to amend the 1995 Act to enhance the management and administration of Waqf properties in India, promises significant benefits to minorities, women, and the nation at large.

BJP MP Shashank Mani criticized opposition parties like CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, and Congress for historically using minorities as political pawns. He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fostering inclusive development that involves all communities and ensures substantial roles for minorities, marking a shift from past political strategies.

The marathon debate concluded with Rajya Sabha's approval after midnight. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the result with 128 in favor and 95 against. The revised bill includes recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, aiming to improve the registration process and incorporate technology for better Waqf records management. Opposition members, however, expressed concerns regarding the bill's impact on India's secular fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)