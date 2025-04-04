Shriram One App Surpasses 12.93 Million Users Milestone
Shriram One, the mobile app of Shriram Finance, has reached 12.93 million users by the end of 2024. Offering a variety of financial services, the app stands out for its user-friendly design and wide market reach in India, via services like UPI transactions, loans, and insurance.
Shriram One, Shriram Finance's mobile app, has crossed 12.93 million users as of December 31, 2024. Celebrated for its seamless user interface and comprehensive range of financial services, the app is reshaping how Indians manage their financial needs.
Shriram Finance, a respected name in India's financial sector, provides tools like UPI transactions, investments, and insurance through Shriram One. Known for its innovation and ease-of-use, the app has garnered a 4.6-star rating on Google Play and a 4.7-star rating on the App Store.
With an impressive track record and a wide reach, Shriram Finance continues to prioritize financial inclusion and customer satisfaction. As the app receives accolades for innovation, individuals keen on managing their finances efficiently can download Shriram One from major app stores.
(With inputs from agencies.)
