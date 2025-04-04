Left Menu

European Shares Plunge Amid Recession Fears Following US Tariff Announcements

European shares experienced a significant drop this Friday, culminating in a steep weekly loss. This decline follows President Trump's announcement of extensive tariffs on U.S. trading partners. Investors are now grappling with the potential for a global recession, leading to increased speculation about potential ECB interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:51 IST
European Shares Plunge Amid Recession Fears Following US Tariff Announcements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, European shares suffered a substantial decline, steering towards a pronounced weekly downturn, as global recession concerns mounted. These fears were fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of expansive tariffs targeting trading partners.

The pan-European STOXX index recorded a fall of 0.9% by 0710 GMT, marking a weekly loss of 4.4%, the most significant drop since June 2022. Europe faced a 20% import tariff rate from the U.S., driving traders to speculate on interest rate reductions by the European Central Bank to sustain economic growth.

European banking stocks, notably vulnerable to economic shifts, incurred the most considerable sectoral losses, dropping 3.8%. Investors eagerly await the critical U.S. jobs report due at 1230 GMT, as it offers insight into the health of the U.S. economy before the latest trade tensions heightened recession worries.

Additionally, data on Friday revealed that German industrial orders stagnated in February, although January's figures were revised upwards. This suggests that while Germany's industrial sector might have reached a low point, its recovery could be slow. In corporate developments, Gerresheimer's stock plummeted by 6% following reports that KKR has withdrawn from a takeover negotiation involving the German specialty packaging company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025