Russia has stepped forward to mediate in the escalating tension over Iran's nuclear program, urging a politically and diplomatically driven resolution. The Kremlin emphasized restraint from all parties involved, following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to potentially bomb Iran if no agreement is reached.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for a focus on diplomacy, noting Russia's position as a mediator is crucial given its relations with both Iran and the United States. The comments highlight Moscow's attempt to maintain balance as tensions around Iran's nuclear activities intensify.

Moscow's ongoing efforts to restore relations with the Trump administration, while maintaining strategic ties with Tehran, have unsettled Ukraine and European countries. Their concerns rise amid fears that Trump might make concessions to Moscow, impacting the Ukraine conflict and global diplomatic dynamics.

