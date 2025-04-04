Left Menu

Naftogaz Prioritizes Recovery Amidst Russian Attacks on Gas Infrastructure

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, imported 800 million cubic metres of natural gas this year. Russian attacks on its infrastructure in 2025 caused losses. The company aims to restore damaged facilities before the next heating season, with recent attacks impacting the Poltava region production facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:44 IST
Ukraine's state oil and gas company Naftogaz revealed a sizable import of about 800 million cubic metres of natural gas this year.

Amid escalating tensions, Russia executed eight extensive attacks on Naftogaz's infrastructure in 2025, leading to significant partial production losses.

Despite these challenges, the company is focused on rehabilitating damaged facilities and resuming production operations prior to the coming heating season, concentrating restoration efforts in the hard-hit Poltava region.

