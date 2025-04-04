Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Cultural Significance at Chaitra Ashtami Fair

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the cultural importance of the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 in Almora. The event preserves art and traditions while offering a platform for talent. He urged online registration for the Char Dham Yatra, ensuring safety and convenience for over 11 lakh pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:20 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Cultural Significance at Chaitra Ashtami Fair
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 at Almora's Maa Agneri Temple on Friday. While addressing the gathering, CM Dhami underscored that the fair transcends religious rituals, serving as a bastion for preserving local art, culture, and traditions. The event also provides a platform for various talents.

Stressing the fair's cultural role, Dhami remarked, "It showcases dramas and tableaux on critical topics like environmental protection and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Today, my best wishes extend to all for Mahaashtami and Ram Navami." He had previously advised devotees to register online for the Char Dham Yatra to avoid inconvenience.

Highlighting the government's commitment towards a smooth Char Dham Yatra, Dhami mentioned that over 11 lakh devotees have registered online so far. He reassured that the government prioritizes the safety and comfort of pilgrims both domestic and international, urging pre-registration for a hassle-free journey. Dates for the Dhams' opening have also been finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025