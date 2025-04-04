Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Cultural Significance at Chaitra Ashtami Fair
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the cultural importance of the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 in Almora. The event preserves art and traditions while offering a platform for talent. He urged online registration for the Char Dham Yatra, ensuring safety and convenience for over 11 lakh pilgrims.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 at Almora's Maa Agneri Temple on Friday. While addressing the gathering, CM Dhami underscored that the fair transcends religious rituals, serving as a bastion for preserving local art, culture, and traditions. The event also provides a platform for various talents.
Stressing the fair's cultural role, Dhami remarked, "It showcases dramas and tableaux on critical topics like environmental protection and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Today, my best wishes extend to all for Mahaashtami and Ram Navami." He had previously advised devotees to register online for the Char Dham Yatra to avoid inconvenience.
Highlighting the government's commitment towards a smooth Char Dham Yatra, Dhami mentioned that over 11 lakh devotees have registered online so far. He reassured that the government prioritizes the safety and comfort of pilgrims both domestic and international, urging pre-registration for a hassle-free journey. Dates for the Dhams' opening have also been finalized.
