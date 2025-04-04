Left Menu

Global Trade War Jitters Swipe Rs 10 Lakh Crore off Investors

Investors faced a dramatic wealth depletion of Rs 10 lakh crore as the BSE Sensex plunged over 900 points amid global market instability, fueled by rising trade war tensions. Prominent companies like Reliance Industries and Tata Steel suffered notable declines, impacting the overall market sentiment and raising recessionary concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Global trade war tensions wreaked havoc on the Indian stock market, resulting in a staggering Rs 10 lakh crore erosion in investor wealth as the BSE Sensex plunged over 900 points. The decline was attributed to a bearish global market trend disrupted by new US tariffs and looming retaliatory measures.

Key market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Infosys took substantial hits, further exacerbating investor anxiety. Meanwhile, declining oil prices and dropping US bond yields underscored recessionary fears, presenting a grim outlook across global economies.

Market metrics highlighted the widespread impact, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices plummeting by 3.08% and 3.43% respectively, alongside sectoral declines led by metals, capital goods, oil & gas, and IT sectors. Amid this, select stocks like Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank managed slight gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

