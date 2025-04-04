Left Menu

Dhami Backs Waqf Bill, Celebrates Cultural Preservation at Chaitra Ashtami Fair

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami supports the Waqf Amendment Bill, addressing land inclusion issues. Dhami claims the bill meets national demands, allowing more developmental work. At the Chaitra Ashtami Fair, Dhami emphasizes cultural and religious significance, highlighting the platform for showcasing folk art and promoting social causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:14 IST
Dhami Backs Waqf Bill, Celebrates Cultural Preservation at Chaitra Ashtami Fair
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has voiced strong support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, noting that it addresses long-standing issues regarding the inclusion of Panchayat lands in the Waqf. Dhami highlighted that this legislation would streamline land categorization, enabling increased developmental efforts across the country.

Addressing reporters, Dhami stated, "The country had desired this change for a while. The encroachment on these lands, originally belonging to Panchayats and other departments, is now resolved. This frees up land for significant development projects." He also noted plans to investigate similar cases in Uttarakhand, underscoring the government's commitment to public welfare.

In addition to his remarks on the bill, CM Dhami attended the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 at Maa Agneri Temple, Almora. At this event, Dhami stressed the importance of cultural preservation, indicating that the fair not only serves religious purposes but also celebrates folk art and social themes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025