Dhami Backs Waqf Bill, Celebrates Cultural Preservation at Chaitra Ashtami Fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has voiced strong support for the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, noting that it addresses long-standing issues regarding the inclusion of Panchayat lands in the Waqf. Dhami highlighted that this legislation would streamline land categorization, enabling increased developmental efforts across the country.

Addressing reporters, Dhami stated, "The country had desired this change for a while. The encroachment on these lands, originally belonging to Panchayats and other departments, is now resolved. This frees up land for significant development projects." He also noted plans to investigate similar cases in Uttarakhand, underscoring the government's commitment to public welfare.

In addition to his remarks on the bill, CM Dhami attended the Chaitra Ashtami Fair-2025 at Maa Agneri Temple, Almora. At this event, Dhami stressed the importance of cultural preservation, indicating that the fair not only serves religious purposes but also celebrates folk art and social themes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

