Left Menu

Tata Steel Challenges Rs 25,000 Crore Tax Reassessment in High Court

Tata Steel has challenged a tax reassessment order that increases its taxable income by Rs 25,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19. The company has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, citing technical flaws and arguing that the debt waiver should not be taxable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:18 IST
Tata Steel Challenges Rs 25,000 Crore Tax Reassessment in High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel is contesting a tax reassessment order that has inflated its taxable income for the fiscal year 2018-19 by more than Rs 25,000 crore. The company filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court against the reassessment, claiming procedural deficiencies.

The issue stems from a show-cause notice issued on March 13 by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle 2(3)(1), Mumbai. The notice requested further documentation regarding the waiver of Rs 25,185.51 crore in FY19.

Tata Steel argues that the debt waiver, subsequent to its acquisition of Bhushan Steel, shouldn't be taxed. They are also exploring additional legal remedies to contest the reassessment order vigorously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025