Tata Steel Challenges Rs 25,000 Crore Tax Reassessment in High Court
Tata Steel has challenged a tax reassessment order that increases its taxable income by Rs 25,000 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19. The company has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, citing technical flaws and arguing that the debt waiver should not be taxable.
- Country:
- India
Tata Steel is contesting a tax reassessment order that has inflated its taxable income for the fiscal year 2018-19 by more than Rs 25,000 crore. The company filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court against the reassessment, claiming procedural deficiencies.
The issue stems from a show-cause notice issued on March 13 by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Circle 2(3)(1), Mumbai. The notice requested further documentation regarding the waiver of Rs 25,185.51 crore in FY19.
Tata Steel argues that the debt waiver, subsequent to its acquisition of Bhushan Steel, shouldn't be taxed. They are also exploring additional legal remedies to contest the reassessment order vigorously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in next monsoon session of Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Income Tax Bill Set for Monsoon Session Deliberation
Projection of 13.14 pc growth in personal income tax for 2025-26 realistic, despite Rs 1 lakh crore revenue foregone: Sitharaman in LS.
CGST and Income Tax Offices Remain Open for Fiscal Year-End Push
The New Income Tax Bill: Simplifying for Digital Era