EU Envoys Strengthen Climate Ties with India's Vision 2047
The European Union's climate envoys emphasized their commitment to India's economic vision with a focus on clean, sustainable growth. Their visit aimed at enhancing collaborative efforts in multilateral climate diplomacy, trade, and green technology investment, aligned with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
A delegation of five European Climate Envoys ended a productive three-day visit to India, reaffirming the EU's commitment as a reliable partner in India's progression towards a circular and competitive economy, consistent with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Representatives from Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, and EU's External Action Service engaged in high-level discussions across various governmental bodies, expressing the EU's dedication to bolstering cooperation in climate-related trade and green technological investments.
The visit emphasized on mutual understanding and strategic dialogue to amplify India-EU partnership on climate resilience and sustainability, thus aiming to create a balanced global order through shared democratic values and environmental goals.
