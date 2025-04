Saudi Arabia's Strategic Shift in OPEC Oil Policy

Saudi Arabia's recent decision to boost oil output through OPEC+ marks a dramatic shift from its traditional stance of production control. The move is driven by frustration over Kazakhstan's non-compliance, according to sources familiar with discussions.

This strategic adjustment, resulting in a significant increase of 411,000 barrels per day, is intended to assert Saudi influence and address price manipulation, despite the risk of further price declines.

Geopolitical dynamics are at play, with Saudi Arabia potentially leveraging its oil policy to navigate international relations, including a complex landscape involving U.S tariffs and Iranian oil export sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)